Hilary Swank reveals that her 'miracle' twins are due on her late father Stephen's birthday

Hilary Swank has shared her "miracle" twin babies' due date and its special meaning.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 48-year-old actress, who revealed that she was going to become a first-time mom on Wednesday, told Barrymore that her twins are due on her late father Stephen Michael Swank's birthday.

"You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago, and this miracle is happening," Barrymore said in a preview for the show's Friday episode.

"Yeah, and they are due on his birthday," Swank responded as she became teary-eyed.

Swank's revelation clearly stunned Barrymore, whose jaw dropped open.

"Yeah, I know," Swank said with a smile.

The Academy Award winner's father was a retired Air Force chief master sergeant who served for 27 years. He was born on April 16, 1948.

On Oct. 1, the "Million Dollar Baby" star shared a poignant compilation video of clips and photos of her dad to mark the one-year anniversary of his death.

"I can’t believe it’s been a year since you’ve transitioned. You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart.♥️" she captioned her Instagram post.

Swank first revealed that her father had died in an emotional Instagram post last January.

She explained that she had taken a break from her phone and social media due to "tremendous personal loss."

Swank, who took a three-year break from her acting career in 2014 to care for her father after he underwent a lung transplant, said that her time as his "sole caretaker" had brought them closer together.

"I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together," the Nebraska native wrote.

"He will always remain one of my most favorite persons and not a day goes by that I don't miss him."

Swank first revealed that she was pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider, during an appearance on "Good Morning America."

"This is something that I've wanted for a long time, and my next thing is I'm going to be a mom," the "Hunt" actress said.

She added, "I'm going to be a mom and not just of one but of two!"

Swank explained that it was "so nice" to be able to share the news now that she was far enough along in her pregnancy.

Later on Wednesday, Swank, who has been making the media rounds to promote her new ABC show, "Alaska Daily," joined Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

She confirmed to the hosts that she was pregnant with twins, adding that she was "feeling great."

Swank told Ripa and Seacrest that her "Alaska Daily" crew didn't know that she was pregnant and would be finding out for the first time that day.

"But my clothes started not to fit," she said.

The actress said that expecting twins was "double excitement" and explained that having twins runs in both her family and Schneider's family.

"My grandmother was a twin, my husband's grandmother was a twin, so we have twins in our lineage," she said.

Swank also took to Instagram to show off her baby bump in a video, writing, "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!"