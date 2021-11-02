Hilaria Baldwin reveals family cat is missing amid Alec Baldwin shooting drama

The Baldwin family is dealing with a lost cat in addition to a myriad of controversy and attention stemming from Alec’s involvement with the accidental shooting on the set of "Rust."

On Tuesday, Hilaria took to Instagram to share an image of the family’s cat, Emilio, to alert the public that he has gone missing.

"We can’t find our cat, Emilio. If anyone sees him, please help him get home. We are all so upset. He’s microchipped but no collar," she wrote over an image of the tan spotted feline sitting next to one of her babies.

Hilaria did not elaborate as to where or when he went missing or why they’ve been unable to find him with the assistance of a microchip. Previously, though, the couple retreated to Vermont after Alec left the Santa Fe, New Mexico set of "Rust" following an on-set shooting incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded. So, it's likely that the cat is lost somewhere in the area.

Hilaria previously took to Instagram to share her support for her husband with a photo of their hands intertwined.

"I love you and I’m here," she captioned the post.

Hilaria told the New York Post that she worries Baldwin will develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

"I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death," she told the outlet. "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD."

"You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic. We just came up here for quiet."

Over the weekend, the couple pulled over and spoke to photographers in Vermont. Baldwin revealed he is cooperating with police and has been speaking to them every day as the investigation into what happened on the set takes place.

He made sure to note that he is not allowed to comment on the status of the investigation because it is ongoing and he is part of it given that he was holding the firearm that went off at the time.

Despite the tragic event, the couple seemed to be trying to give their kids some sense of normalcy amid the heightened media attention. On Sunday, Hilaria shared a series of posts showing her, Alec and their six kids dressed up for Halloween.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart," she wrote.

The post concluded: "Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos. They give us [love]. We send you [love]."