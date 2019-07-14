Remains found in Oregon likely ‘Seinfeld’ actor Charles Levin: police

Human remains found in a remote area of Oregon on Saturday likely belong to missing actor Charles Levin, who was best known for his TV roles including “Seinfeld” and “Night Court,” according to police.

Levin, 70, was reported missing by his son on Monday after not being in contact for several days. He was from the southwestern region of the state, The Oregonian reported.

Levin owned a 2012 Fiat and was "almost always” in the company of his pug, Grants Pass public safety said in a news release.

A resident found Levin's car in a remote and nearly impassable road Saturday. Troopers found the remains of Levin's dog on Saturday. Crews searching steep and rugged terrain found the human remains.

There is a "high probability" the remains are those of Levin, officials said Sunday. The medical examiner will make the final identification.

Levin's TV credits include "Alice," ''Hill Street Blues," ''Doogie Howser, M.D.," ''Night Court" and "Seinfeld." Levin also had roles in movies, including "The Golden Child," ''Annie Hall" and "This is Spinal Tap."

