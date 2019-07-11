Human remains found on Kentucky property identified as missing mom Savannah Spurlock, police announce

Human remains discovered at a Kentucky home were identified as Savannah Spurlock, putting an end to the monthslong search for the 23-year-old mother, police announced Thursday.

Trooper First Class Robert Purdy with Kentucky State Police told reporters on Thursday afternoon that the remains found just before midnight on the property were identified as Spurlock after an autopsy took place. Purdy said the medical examiner has not yet announced the cause of death.

Spurlock’s father told Fox News earlier Thursday that "justice has been served" after crews discovered the remains at a home believed to be the 23-year-old's last known location and a person of interest was arrested.

David Sparks, one of the last people believed to be with Spurlock, was taken into custody just before 2 a.m. Thursday and charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He was booked into a jail in Madison County.

Cecil Spurlock, 52, told Fox News in an exclusive interview he'd "begged God" to bring the search for his missing daughter to an end.

"For the last week, I begged God, 'Let’s have closure on it,'" the elder Spurlock said. "He did it."

According to an arrest citation, police received a tip about a foul odor at a Garrard County property Wednesday afternoon. Unidentified remains were discovered that night "concealed in an unnatural position beneath the surface of the ground," the citation states.

Spurlock, a mother of four who had given birth to twins in December, “went missing on Jan. 5 after leaving a Lexington bar with three individuals," Purdy told reporters on Thursday, adding that her last known location was at Sparks’ home in Garrard County, which is located some 40 miles from the bar.

The arrest citation said that in addition to the human remains, investigators found "items of evidence believed to be connected to the missing persons case" that was last known to be in the control of the missing person and Sparks.

Fox News’ Matt Finn in Richmond, Ky., Travis Fedschun and The Associated Press contributed to this report.