Heroes 4 Horton: CrossFit with Heroes

About Companions for Heroes (from the website):

Companion Rescue/Shelter Dogs and Cats: C4H connects these last-chance pets with active duty military, military veterans, first-responders, and their families that are forever transformed by the unconditional love and friendship that only a companion pet can provide.

For more information, please click HERE

All three dogs seen on 'Fox & Friends' are available for adoption via the Animal Care Centers of NYC. If interested, you may contact the organization by E-MAIL



About the Heroes 4 Horton event (from the website):

Please come join Dave Castro, CrossFit Games, Beauties, Regionals, Adaptive Athletes, and shelter dogs on October 10, 2015 at Frederica Academy’s Football Field from 10:30 AM – 6:30 PM for a CrossFit community fundraising event to honor U.S. Army Sniper Chris Horton, save American Heroes and shelter dogs, and WOD in the first official CrossFit Partner Hero WOD!



For more information, please click HERE



About Chris Horton



Chris Horton was an U.S. Army Oklahoma National Guard Army Sniper who was killed in action in Paktya, Afghanistan on 09 SEPT 2011. During his time with the Oklahoma National Guard, he was trained to be an infantryman, was SWAT certified, and was sniper qualified, graduating at the top of his class. Some of his extensive marksman awards include: The Gus Hadwiger Award in 2009, 1st place novice pistol in the Oklahoma National Guard Sergeant Major's match 2009, 1st place novice pistol in the Governor's Twenty Matches in 2009, 2nd place novice rifle in the Oklahoma National Guard Sergeant Major's Match in 2009, 2nd place in the Old Fort Shootout in the Unclassified Production Division 2009, 2nd place pistol in The State of Oklahoma Governor's Twenty 2009, Oklahoma State IDPA Championship High Military 2008 and 2009, 3rd place in the Carolina Cup Enhanced Service Pistol Sharpshooter in 2008 as well as many others. Chris worked on many political campaigns including K.T. McFarland's 2006 Senate Campaign, Mayor Michael Bloomberg's 2005 re-election campaign, President Bush's 2004 election campaign, and Governor Romney's 2008 Presidential primary. Chris was also a professional sponsored shooter through the United States Shooting Academy in Owasso, Oklahoma, and was a business owner as well.