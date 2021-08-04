Expand / Collapse search
Heidi Klum
Published

Heidi Klum shows off her backside in cheeky Instagram post: 'What a view'

The former Victoria's Secret model has been enjoying a vacation with her husband Tom Kaulitz

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Heidi Klum is continuing to enjoy her Italian getaway. 

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old shared an Instagram post of herself showing off her backside for the camera. "What a view," she captioned the video which featured the star in a colorful printed bikini paired with body chains.

Klum has been spending time on a yacht with her husband Tom Kaulitz and his brother Bill Kaulitz. The former Victoria's Secret model has been active on social media while on her vacation.

Klum shared a topless photo of herself last week on Instagram as well as a pic of her rocking a two-piece while posing on a jet ski.

HEIDI KLUM GOES TOPLESS WHILE YACHTING WITH HUSBAND TOM KAULITZ: ‘YOU PUT THE BIGGEST SMILE ON MY FACE’

Heidi Klum continued to show off her bikini body by wearing a skimpy two-piece on Wednesday during her Italian vacation.

Heidi Klum continued to show off her bikini body by wearing a skimpy two-piece on Wednesday during her Italian vacation. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Klum, who was an Angel from 1999 until 2010, recently weighed in on Victoria's Secret's rebranding.

"Things do need to change," the German-American model told The Sunday Project earlier in July.

"About time, is all I can say," she added. "About time."

The lingerie company announced it was ditching its infamous angels for women who would serve as spokespeople for the brand in an attempt to redefine the idea of "sexy."

"As a model, you go there, you are happy to have a job," Klum said. "When you are not the company, you do what you are told. But finally, looking at this now, I’m like, about time."

