Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Heidi Klum
Published

Heidi Klum teases Halloween costume despite canceling infamous party: 'Until death do us part'

Some of Klum's most famous costumes include Fiona from 'Shrek' and Jessica Rabbit.

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Heidi Klum gave fans a teaser of her Halloween costume days after canceling her infamous party.

In an Instagram photo, the 48-year-old model is seen lying on top of tombstones that read: "HEIDI KLUM HALLOWEEN MEANT HER DOOM" and "TOM KAULITZ RIP."

Klum was dressed in tattered cloth bandaging for the photo. 

"Until death do us part," Klum captioned the snapshot. She tagged husband Tom Kaulitz and added a bunch of Halloween-themed emojis.

HEIDI KLUM CANCELS ANNUAL HALLOWEEN BASH AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Klum canceled the party for the second year in a row. The former Victoria's Secret model revealed she thought it was "too early" to host the infamous Halloween bash.

Tom Kaulitz, left, and Heidi Klum, right, in their costumes at her Halloween party at Cathedrale on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in New York.

Tom Kaulitz, left, and Heidi Klum, right, in their costumes at her Halloween party at Cathedrale on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it’s still too early for me to feel okay having a party. So I will not do that this year again," Klum told TooFab.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Like last year, I feel like it's insensitive of me to do that," she continued. "I don't want anyone to get hurt because of we're having fun on my dime so I don't want to do that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some of Klum's most famous costumes include Fiona from 'Shrek' and Jessica Rabbit.

Some of Klum's most famous costumes include Fiona from 'Shrek' and Jessica Rabbit. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Klum's extravagant Halloween party is known for drawing in A-listers. Her last party was held in 2019 in New York City and Klum turned heads in her humanoid-alien hybrid attire which required prosthetics, metal plates, dripping intestines and exposed rubber breasts.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at Klum's Halloween party in 2018.  

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at Klum's Halloween party in 2018.   (Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage via Getty)

Klum's Halloween costumes have made headlines year after year. The star's most famous include the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video, Princess Fiona from "Shrek" and Jessica Rabbit from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit." 

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

Trending