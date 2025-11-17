Heidi Klum and daughter Leni steal the spotlight with stunning red carpet twinning moment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni Klum stole the spotlight at Germany’s Glamour Women of the Year Awards with a mini-me moment.

Heidi, 52, and her 21-year-old daughter walked the red carpet together as the "America's Got Talent" host was honored with Glamour’s Icon of the Year award.

Leni stunned in a sheer lace dress with a black bodysuit underneath. For Heidi's part, she paired a leopard-print sequin dress with black sheer tights.

Heidi's look-alike daughter took the stage to give a speech in honor of her mother. "For most people, Heidi Klum is a supermodel, a TV host and a businesswoman. But for me, she's just my mom," Leni began, before concluding, "She taught me that strength is about knowing who you are and that kindness makes you powerful and that glamour and beauty come from within," she told the crowd in a video shared by Heidi on Instagram.

Leni launched her modeling career at the age of 16. Heidi and her daughter appeared together on the cover of Vogue Germany for the January/February issue in 2021.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum," Leni wrote on Instagram at the time.

In 2020, Heidi revealed that Leni regularly spent time with her on TV sets and had aspirations to model and host shows.

"She kind of comes [on set] and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set . I think it's very interesting to her," the model told People magazine. "When you're that age, you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do."

Heidi gave Leni words of advice in a 2023 interview with Fox News Digital.

"I think the best advice I've given my daughter for being a model is to always be happy with yourself when you look in the mirror. I think that's most important," Heidi said on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet.

"Don't try to ever please anyone," Heidi suggested. "I think it is important to say no… because I feel like… just in general, we want to please and… say ‘yes’ more than ‘no.’ But I wanted her to know that if there's something you don't want to do, you just have to say no."

