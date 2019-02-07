Heidi Klum confirms she set a wedding date with fiance Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum does not mess around when it comes to planning her wedding.

ET caught up with the 45-year-old supermodel at the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Wednesday, where she revealed that she and fiance Tom Kaulitz have already set a date for their nuptials.

"Yeah, I think we did," Klum coyly said without revealing more details. "But you will find out eventually."

The "America's Got Talent" judge, however, did share that her wedding plans are "coming along!" "We're two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized," she joked.

Klum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist got engaged in December, sharing the exciting news on social media. The two will also be celebrating their first Valentine's Day as an engaged couple this year. However, per Klum, "every day is Valentine's Day with my man. Every day is Valentine's Day, it is," she gushed to ET during the event's red carpet.

The bride-to-be, meanwhile, looked ravishing in a low-cut silver Paolo Sebastian creation. "I like the way it makes my bosoms look," she said of her flashy look. "And there's a net here. I think people always wonder why they're not falling out, but there's a net here [that's] hidden."

AmfAR Gala New York serves as the unofficial kickoff to New York Fashion Week and honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"I've been supporting amfAR since the year 2000," Klum shared. "It's been many, many years and there is no cure yet, so I still keep coming back. I hope this event will not be [here] next year, and I hope that we will find a cure."

"Every single day people are getting infected by the virus so it's still spreading," she added, expressing the need to raise awareness and funds.