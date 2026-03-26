Heather Graham, 56, reveals ‘torture’ procedures she uses to maintain youthful appearance

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Heather Graham is getting real about how she maintains her youthful look.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 56-year-old actress shared some of her beauty secrets, saying that while she's "never had an actual operation where they’re cutting my face open," she has tried a series of other things, including "microneedling, Botox… and a bunch of lasery things."

"Some of those laser treatments are torture," she said. "Like, an hour and a half of your face getting blasted."

In addition to lasers and other procedures, Graham said she maintains a balanced diet, gets 10 or 11 hours of sleep and practices yoga as a way to stay fit and manage her stress, calling it "so cathartic."

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She explained that as she got older her approach to wellness and beauty has become about balance, adding she has stayed away from any invasive plastic surgery because she doesn't "want to look freaky" and that her "goal is to look natural."

"I feel like some people get facelifts and they just kind of end up looking like… I mean, there are people that get it, and it’s good. But I just don’t want to be one of those people that got it and look freaky," she said. "But I don’t know if [when] I got older, I wouldn’t completely rule out. Who knows, in the future."

Graham has impressed fans with her ageless appearance many times in the past, most recently posting a series of photos of her in multiple bikinis while on the beach during a yoga retreat in Tulum, Mexico.

One of the photos showed her standing on the beach in a white bikini which she paired with a sunhat and black sunglasses, and in others she's sporting red, black and white bikinis.

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"You look just as great in your 50s as you did in your 20s 🙌," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another asked, "Why doesn't she age?"

The photos also showed her cuddling with her boyfriend, Michele Civetta, writing in the caption that she's "Grateful that @mcivetta came to hang out. It was so fun swimming, laying on the beach and dancing with you."

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Graham previously spoke about her philosophy when it comes to aging during a June 2025 interview with Retreat Magazine, telling the outlet that "what matters most is how you feel inside."

Decide that you're hot and enjoy your life. What other people think of you is none of your business. If you feel good about yourself, no one can take that away from you. Pursue the things that fill you with joy, and surround yourself with loving people," she said.

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She added: "I don't drink or do drugs, and I get a lot of sleep. Eating healthy makes me feel good. I like cooking for myself and other people. And I love it when people cook for me. Basically, I like eating! Also, I do affirmations. I think they are very powerful. I work on strengthening my inner loving parent muscle, so I can be supportive and loving to myself. One of my affirmations is: ‘This is the best time of my life.’"

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