Hayden Panettiere debuts radical new look in return to Twitter after 10-month hiatus

Hayden Panettiere is back on social media in a big way.

The 30-year-old actress marked her return to Twitter for the first time in 10 months on Wednesday, sharing a selfie with her followers and debuting a new pixie cut

“Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4 Thanks to my boys ⁦ @anthonyleonard ⁩ ❤️,” Panettiere wrote in her tweet, referencing the hairstyle worn by her "Scream 4" character. The former “Heroes” star also tagged her hairdresser in her post.

HAYDEN PANETTIERE OPENS UP ABOUT CONNIE BRITTON'S SHOCKING 'NASHVILLE' EXIT

Many fans aren't sure if Kirby actually died in the 2011 horror-thriller, and the photo appears to have renewed speculation that Panettiere's character is still, in fact, alive.

"Legend! yes KIRBY IS STILL ALIVE! we been knew," wrote one Twitter user. Another person said: "kirby never died in scream 4 since we never saw it happen, please revive for scream 5."

Another individual echoed: "I’m just gonna take this as confirmation Kirby is coming back for Scream 5."

Last month, Deadline reported that "Scream 5" is in the works. The outlet noted that the project was in early development and neither a director nor writer, or talent, were attached to the project yet.

However, fans might not want to get their hopes up, because it seems that Panettiere's new hairdo was just a spur of the moment decision.

Leonard Zagami -- the hairstylist behind the star's look -- revealed that Panettiere was "looking for a radical change" and they "just went for it."

"It's a modern version of a classic pixie style with a little more of an edge," he told E! News. "The color is silver, but not grey. She had previously been going with a super sexy blonde... The cut was a collaborative idea. She has wanted to go short for a while but she has always had a commitment with her work and wasn't able to. Right now, she is free and said, let's do it!"

HAYDEN PANETTIERE BACK WITH BRIAN HICKERSON FOLLOWING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE DISMISSAL: REPORTS

The actress last appeared on screen in the series “Nashville," which aired its final season in 2018.

Last month, it was widely reported that the “I Love You, Beth Cooper” actress had reconciled with her boyfriend Brian Hickerson following the dismissal of his case on suspicion of domestic violence in September, which reportedly left members of Panettiere’s family fuming at the actress.

“They are not fans of Brian,” an insider told People magazine of Hickerson at the time. “It’s clear that he has issues of his own, not to mention the anger issues, which is obviously a big one.”

Panettiere began seeing Hickerson shortly after her August 2018 split from fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, 43, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Kaya. The former couple’s daughter lives in Ukraine with her retired boxer father, per the outlet.

In October of last year, Hickerson was reportedly involved in an alleged drunken dispute with his father. Police were called, but no arrests were made.

HAYDEN PANETTIERE DEFENDS CONVICTED MURDERER AMANDA KNOX: 'SHE'S NOT A MALICIOUS GIRL'

The pair also drew scrutiny in May after Hickerson was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and released on $50,000 bail after an alleged altercation with Panettiere.

E! News reported last month that the pair “got back together as soon as the restraining order was lifted,” causing Panettiere's family to grow "frustrated" with the actress.

"Neither one of them wanted the restraining order in place and it was the only thing preventing them from being together,” a source told the site. "Hayden has been open with her friends and family about her decision to reunite with Brian.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Even though she knows they don't approve of him, Hayden is telling everyone that things are different this time," the insider added.