Hayden Panettiere making movie comeback in 'Scream 6' with reprisal of Kirby Reed role

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hayden Panettiere is set to return to the silver screen in "Scream 6," more than a decade after last starring in the horror film franchise.

The 32-year-old actress will reprise her role as Kirby Reed, a teenager who previously escaped the killer clutch of Ghostface in "Scream 4," which debuted in 2011 and was directed by Wes Craven.

"Scream 5" was released in January and followed original cast members Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette as they battled the masked killer alongside a new group of teens in the fictional town of Woodsboro.

Filming on the next movie will begin this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

HAYDEN PANETTIERE SPOTTED WITH BRIAN HICKERSON AFTER HIS JAIL STINT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega are also returning to star in the next installment.

Panettiere's last movie role was in the 2016 film "Custody," starring alongside Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis, Tony Shalhoub and Ellen Burstyn.

Panettiere's worked on "Nashville" — the popular CMT drama about the rise and fall of country music stars — with Connie Britton, Clare Bowen and Jonathan Jackson from 2012 to 2018.

The show was nominated for a host of accolades and earned multiple awards during its 124-episode run, which first began airing on ABC before making the jump to CMT in Season 5.

HAYDEN PANETTIERE LAUNCHES FUND FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

Panettiere was recently involved in a bar fight outside the Sunset Marquis hotel in Los Angeles with her on-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, in March.

An eyewitness told TMZ the argument first started between Panettiere, Hickerson and other patrons inside the hotel bar. According to the report, one person from the other group claimed Hickerson spit on them and a manager kicked everyone out, sparking a brawl in the parking lot.

"We responded to a fight call at 12:18 a.m. Upon the deputies' arrival, they did not see anyone that was a victim of a crime, nobody came forward saying they were assaulted and everybody was gone prior to their arrival," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former "Heroes" star was later seen walking back to the hotel after the altercation, and she apologized to staff, per TMZ.

"While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip," a spokesperson for the actress told Fox News Digital.

"That same individual, along with the group he was with, began badgering and shoving Brian, at which point security pushed everyone outside. Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden, who, in her best effort, tried to defuse the situation. Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is OK."

Hickerson was previously arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted her multiple times between 2019-2020. He is on probation until 2025.

Hayden shares co-parenting responsibilities of her 7-year-old daughter with her ex-fiance, former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.