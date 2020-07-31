Courteney Cox to reprise 'Scream' role in film reboot

Courteney Cox is returning for the next iteration of the famed “Scream” film franchise.

The "Friends" star confirmed that she will reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weathers in an Instagram post on Friday.

“I can’t wait to see this face again,” Cox posted of the iconic black-and-white mask that has seen many Halloween nights over the course of its four films that began in 1996 and have grossed more than $600 million in the global box office.

Also slated to return for the fifth installment is Cox’s ex-husband David Arquette as Dewey Riley.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," Arquette previously said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy."

Cox appeared in all of the previous “Scream” films, released in 1996, 1997, 2000 and 2011 respectively.

“We can’t imagine ‘Scream’ without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney,” Radio Silence, the filmmaking arm behind the reboot told the Deadline. “We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the ‘Scream’ saga!”

Filming on the all-new “Scream” is set to kick off later this year in Wilmington, N.C.