Harvey Weinstein has 'no issues' related to coronavirus, spokesperson says it's unclear if he was ever tested

Harvey Weinstein never received confirmation on whether or not he contracted COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, his spokesperson claims to Fox News.

The disgraced movie mogul, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in New York, reportedly received a positive test result last month.

Now, a spokesperson for the convicted rapist tells Fox News he currently has "no issues" related to the virus that has claimed the lives of thousands. He added that whether Weinstein was ever given a COVID-19 test remains uncomfirmed.

"He is fine," Juda S. Engelmayer told Fox News on Friday. "There was never confirmation one way or another [on the test]."

Engelmayer's comments come a little over a week after he told Fox News that the real issue the former producer is facing is his new life behind bars.

"He's [physically] well," the spokesman said on March 26. "It's prison he is having a hard time adjusting to."

Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer of “Shakespeare in Love,” was convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006. His lawyers have said they’ll appeal.

Weinstein had been moved from New York City's Rikers Island jail to Wende Correctional Facility in Buffalo, N.Y. in mid-March.

Amid his relocation, the New York City jail system that includes Rikers reported at least 19 inmates and 12 staff members being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Between his conviction and his move to the upstate prison, Weinstein split time between a cell at Rikers and a room at Bellevue Hospital.

He left court in an ambulance after the guilty verdict was made in February and detoured to Bellevue, complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure. He later had a stent inserted to unblock an artery. After his March 11 sentencing, he returned to the hospital with more chest pains.

In addition to heart issues, Weinstein’s lawyers have said he is also dealing with the ramifications of unsuccessful back surgery stemming from a car crash last summer and a condition that requires shots in his eyes so he does not go blind.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and the Associated Press contributed to this report.