Harry Styles to host and perform on 'SNL' in November

Mark your calendars — Harry Styles is set to host and be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

Styles, 25, will take the stage at 30 Rock on Nov. 16. The Brit announced the gig on social media Thursday morning.

JENNIFER ANISTON ON WHY SHE TURNED DOWN A SPOT ON 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'

“DOUBLE DUTY,” he posted on Instagram and Twitter.

Earlier this month, Styles released the steamy single and music video “Lights Up.” He’s been teasing other possible singles in a series of vague tweets, driving his many fans into a tizzy.

The former One Direction band member is no stranger to the sketch comedy show. The boy group twice served as the show’s musical guest, once in 2012 and again in 2014, before they broke up in 2015.

KENAN THOMPSON'S ADVICE TO NEW 'SNL' CAST MEMBERS: 'IT MIGHT GET A LITTLE PRANKISH'

In 2017, Styles performed solo as the musical guest while Jimmy Fallon hosted. Each time he appeared, Styles made appearances in sketches.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.