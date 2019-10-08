Jennifer Aniston on why she turned down a spot on 'Saturday Night Live'

Since the early days of her career on "Friends" to her latest flick "Murder Mystery," Jennifer Aniston has always been known for her comedic chops, so it's no surprise that she was once offered a role on "Saturday Night Live."

What is surprising, however, is that she turned down the role, according to the 50-year-old actress.

Before her days on "Friends," Aniston was approached by Lorne Michaels, the creator and producer of NBC's long-running sketch comedy, about joining the legendary cast, but ultimately turned down the opportunity.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Aniston explained her reasoning for saying no to one of today's biggest shows.

"I went to talk with him, I was such a young twit," Aniston said. "I was like, 'I think the women need to be treated better here ... because it was such a boys' club.'"

Aniston also said she felt she wouldn't like the environment.

Additionally, before her days in comedy, Aniston was looking to take on more dramatic roles, so people like Michaels offering her comedic roles "threw" her.

Aniston -- who won an Emmy Award in 2002 for playing Rachel Green on "Friends" -- also noted she felt slightly insulted when people overlooked her dramatic abilities.

Reps for "Saturday Night Live" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.