Harry Styles channels inner Danny Zuko this Halloween at his 2022 'Harryween' show

Styles wore a Danny Zuko costume and sang the 'Grease' hit 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' at his show

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Harry Styles took over Halloween yet again for his special "Harryween" show. Thousands filled up Los Angeles' Forum in their Halloween best to see the singer and the rest of his band, who went full "Grease" for the concert. Styles dressed up as none other than Danny Zuko himself.

This year's "Harryween" show took place in the middle of Styles' 15 show residency at Los Angeles's Forum. This marked the first "Harryween" show on the West Coast. 

Last year, Styles dressed up as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" for his show at Madison Square Garden. 

For this year's "Harryween" concert, Harry Styles dressed up as Danny Zuko for the show in Los Angeles.

For this year's "Harryween" concert, Harry Styles dressed up as Danny Zuko for the show in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Styles entered the forum on October 31 to the "Grease" classic, "You're the One That I Want," while doing the hand jive.

He came out on stage wearing a black leather jacket, a muscle tee with the word "Harryween" in sparkling red letters across the back, black pants and sported a dark hair with sideburns look. 

Styles played all of his typical concert songs like "Music from a Sushi Restaurant" and "Boyfriends," but also paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John with his rendition of the popular "Grease" song, "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Harry Styles wore the black leather jacket and had black hair and sideburns when he came out on stage, fully embracing John Travolta's character, Danny Zuko from the hit movie. 

Harry Styles wore the black leather jacket and had black hair and sideburns when he came out on stage, fully embracing John Travolta's character, Danny Zuko from the hit movie.  (CBS via Getty Images)

Styles will be continuing his Forum residency through the middle of November, with shows on November 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14 and 15.

