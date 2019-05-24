Harrison Ford says ‘nobody’ should replace him as Indiana Jones: ‘When I’m gone, he’s gone’

Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones.

The 76-year-old actor made that clear on Friday during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” while discussing his decision to join “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

“Nobody! Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones,” Ford said when asked who should play the adventurous archaeologist once he’s finished reprising the role. “When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

HARRISON FORD SLAMS DONALD TRUMP, OTHERS WHO 'DENIGRATE SCIENCE' ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE

“This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I’m sorry, man,” said Ford, seemingly mistaking Chris Pine for Chris Pratt – whose name has been thrown around as a possible replacement for Ford.

HARRISON FORD SERVED AS AN UNDERCOVER ADVISER FOR 'SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY'

Last year, Walt Disney Pictures announced that the fifth installment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise would be pushed back from July 19, 2019 to its new premiere date on July 9, 2021 – just four days before Ford will turn 79.

Script issues were reportedly the culprit for the delay in production as “Solo: A Star Wars Story” co-screenwriter Jonathan Kasden was brought on to help write the film just a month before Disney’s announcement that they were tabling the film for two years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Steven Spielberg – who also has a number of films in front of "Indiana Jones" including a remake of "West Side Story" – is still slated to direct the franchise's latest chapter.