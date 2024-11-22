'Happy Days' star Henry Winkler stopped daughter from becoming 'The Bachelorette' for her 'protection'

Henry Winkler put a stop to his daughter's possible reality TV career for her "protection."

Winkler joined Zoe, now 44, for an episode of her "What in the Winkler?!" podcast, where they spoke about a few offers his daughter received after college.

"Do you remember when I was in the running to be ‘The Bachelorette’?" Zoe recalled.

"Oh, my goodness. And we put a stop to that and only for your protection," Winkler explained.

HENRY WINKLER EXPLAINS WHY FBI SHOWED UP AT HIS HOME: ‘YOU DO NOT SMELL WHAT YOU THINK YOU'RE SMELLING'

Zoe actually had another opportunity to become a reality TV star, one which Winkler also put a stop to. The now teacher, along with Kim Kardashian and Sarah Howard, were being courted to join a reality show called "Quarter Life Crisis."

"I'll never forget Matt Hanna [an executive producer]," Zoe recalled. "He worked at VH1 at the time, he flew out to LA and did a sizzle reel of us. And I don't even think, like, I mentioned it to you... I was living at home at the time because I was just done with college. He came to the house, and you met him outside."

"I did," Winkler added. "I said, it is so lovely that you're here, I can suggest some really good restaurants, [but] my daughter is not doing your show."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Zoe noted Kardashian went on to "become the most famous person in the world," while she pursued her dream career of teaching.

"I became a teacher, which was the best job and what I always truly wanted to do," she said.

Winkler gushed that Zoe was "born" to teach.

"I'm not kidding, [it's] not because I'm your dad," he said as he praised his daughter. "I'm just objectively telling you I saw it happen. If I were a young parent, at the time that I saw the way you parent and the way you taught, I would have stolen your technique and used it as my go-to."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Winkler shares two children with wife Stacey Weitzman; Zoe and Max. The "Happy Days" star is also a father to Weitzman's son from her first marriage.

Weitzman and Winkler met after wandering into the same clothing store in Beverly Hills.

"I came back to the store the next week and she was there," the actor previously told People magazine. "And within 10 minutes, I learned how strong she is."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP