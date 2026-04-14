'Happy Days' star Henry Winkler filmed his first-ever nude scene at 79

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Henry Winkler was still having new experiences in his late 70s.

During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the 80-year-old actor discussed filming the first nude scene of his career at the age of 79.

"Maya Rudolph is one of my favorites. She is a brilliant. She is [a] brilliant person and a lovely person. So, when she asked me to be on the first episode of the third season of 'Loot,' I didn't even ask to read the script," he explained.

He then explained that when he went to his first costume fitting, he was shocked to find "a silk robe that went to there," he said while pointing to his upper thigh. "There was nothing else."

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The actor said that his initial reaction was "no, no, no," and that they tried to calm his nerves by telling him, "No, there's a piece of jewelry."

"And then we did it in January on the beach. And I want to say the wind came from every direction," he said. "Parts of my body large and small…It was so cold. I was in shock. But then I was with Maya and her wonderful cast."

Winkler appeared as Gerald Canning in the season three premiere of the hit comedy, who is described as an eccentric nudist billionaire who owns an island where clothing is optional.

Maya Rudolph, who stars in and executive produces the show, spoke about Winkler's nude scene with Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his talk show in October, saying everyone who appeared nude on the show were wearing "nude-colored sports shorts."

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"I feel like people were a little bit cold, and I felt very guilty because everyone was, like, over 70," she said. "But there were a few individuals who enjoyed it a little too much and volunteered not to wear any of the clothing at all. And we were letting them know, like, it's OK."

Winkler first found fame when he landed the role of Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli in "Happy Days," playing the character for 255 episodes across 10 years.

He introduced himself to a younger generation when he played acting coach Gene Cousineau on the hit HBO Max show, "Barry," opposite Bill Hader.

The role earned Winkler his first Emmy Award win in 2018, with three other nominations. He was previously nominated for his work in "Happy Days" and for guest roles on "Battery Park" and "The Practice."

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"Be yourself, be honest about your ability, prepare so that you are not a flash in the pan," he said backstage after his win, per Variety.

"When I first started here in Hollywood … I thought of myself as a tree or sapling. I planted. I wanted to grow and be strong until I couldn’t do this anymore. And what a great tree it is."

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