Hank Williams Jr.'s son shares tribute to his late mother: ‘I will always be the son of Mary Jane’

Hank Williams Jr.’s son, Samuel Williams, is speaking out following the death of his mother, Mary Jane Thomas.

In a statement to People, the 24-year-old shared insight into Thomas’ character and how Williams Jr. "fell in love" with her.

"My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her," Samuel said. "She had a smile and presence that lit up every room, and she never met a stranger she didn't befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time. Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side.

"She grew up competing in baton and cheerleading and was one of Hawaiian Tropic's top models. My father fell in love with the Daytona Beach beauty the minute he set eyes on her in the early '80s. They went on to live the most powerful love story of travel and hunting and raising a family. She is survived by my father, her two parents Ramona and Bill, her brother Andy, her sister Angela, myself and her three grandchildren: Beau Weston, Tennyson Hiram and Audrey Jane. Rest in peace Mama, I will always be the son of Mary Jane."

HANK WILLIAMS JR.'S WIFE, MARY JANE THOMAS, DEAD

Thomas was transported from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa in Jupiter, Florida, to a local hospital around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital. Reports about her death differ about Thomas' age. She was in her late 50s or early 60s.

Williams, 72, and Thomas were married about 30 years. After meeting in 1985 at one of Williams’ shows in Washington state, the pair tied the knot in 1990.

Thomas and the "All My Rowdy Friends" ex-Monday Night Football crooner raised two children – Samuel and Katie Williams-Dunning.

Williams-Dunning died in 2020 in a car accident in Tennessee. Her husband, Tyler Dunning, was in the vehicle and survived with critical injuries.

Last month, Samuel claimed in a video that his dad and his half-sister, Holly Williams, placed him in a conservatorship days after Williams-Dunning died in August 2020.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and Julius Young contributed to this report.