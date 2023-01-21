Expand / Collapse search
Halyna Hutchins' widower seen on walk after Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on Oct. 21, 2021, when she was rehearsing a scene with Alec Baldwin and a gun he was holding went off and killed her

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Weapons safety expert reveals how Alec Baldwin could have unintentionally pulled the trigger Video

Weapons safety expert reveals how Alec Baldwin could have unintentionally pulled the trigger

Weapons safety expert for films Steve Wolf gives his take on Baldwin facing involuntary manslaughter charges in 'Rust' shooting on 'The Story.'

Matt Hutchins, the widower of Halyna Hutchins, was seen on a walk with a friend in Los Angeles Saturday, just two days after actor Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of the cinematographer. 

Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins while the two were rehearsing a scene from the low budget Western "Rust" on Oct. 21, 2021. 

Hutchins was the director of photography on the film when the antique gun went off while Baldwin was holding it, hitting Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza in the shoulder. 

Matt Hutchins wore a red baseball cap, sunglasses and a blue t-shirt and shorts while walking on a sidewalk with an unidentified blonde friend. 

Matt Hutchins takes an energetic walk with a female friend in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Hutchins is the widow of Halyna Hutchins who was shot dead on the set of Rust, for which actor, Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin has denied firing it and his attorney called the charges a "terrible miscarriage of justice" in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. 

Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.  (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic/Mat Hayward/Getty Images for AMC Networks)

"Rust" producers had hoped to resume filming on the Western this year and Matt Hutchins was set to be an executive producer on the film, but it's unclear what will happen due to Baldwin's charges. 

Matt Hutchins takes an energetic walk in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Hutchins is the widow of Halyna Hutchins who was shot dead on the set of Rust, for which actor, Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Matt Hutchins takes an energetic walk in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Hutchins is the widow of Halyna Hutchins who was shot dead on the set of Rust, for which actor, Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was the armorer on the film "Rust," was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Matt Hutchins takes an energetic walk in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Hutchins is the widow of Halyna Hutchins who was shot dead on the set of Rust, for which actor, Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Hutchins’ family put out a statement thanking authorities for a thorough investigation. 

Matt Hutchins takes an energetic walk in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Hutchins is the widow of Halyna Hutchins who was shot dead on the set of Rust, for which actor, Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

"We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life," said a statement issued on behalf of the Hutchins family via attorney Brian J. Panish, founding partner of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP.

"Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."

Halyna and Matt Hutchins have one son. 

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report. 

