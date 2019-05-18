Halle Berry admits she knew this movie she starred in was doomed to flop

Halle Berry had a confession to make during an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” this week.

On the show, the actress played “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” a game in which the contestant can choose to answer one of Corden’s questions or eat something unappetizing.

At one point, Corden asked Berry if she had ever worked on a movie she knew would likely not be a success.

In lieu of eating beetle nachos, the 52-year-old had a candid response.

"I'm sorry everybody who worked on this movie but I kind of knew it wasn't going to be the greatest cinematic experience for the people,” she said of the 1996 film “The Rich Man’s Wife." The movie, in which Berry played the character Josie Potenza, has a total lifetime gross amount of roughly $8.5 million, per Box Office Mojo.

"You go into these movies always with the best intention," she continued. "But then sometimes you get on the set and then you realize, 'What was I, high when I agreed to do this?'"

Berry's honest answer came just days after she showed off her bold new hairdo at a special screening of "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum."