Halle Berry's latest social media post has fans calling her 'finest woman in the world' after bikini photo

Halle Berry wowed fans with a new bikini picture on social media.

The 59-year-old "Monster's Ball" actress shared a cheeky photo on Instagram, featuring her in a black-and-white string Monday Swimwear bikini as she walked away from the camera toward a hillside.

"Looks like I’m going the wrong way, but I’m not…just going my own way !" she captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise for the actress, with one writing, "After all these years this woman is still the finest woman in the world🌹😍."

Another added, "A true timeless beauty that will never age in Ms @halleberry."

Others were happy with the message the star left for her fans in the caption. "Big Leo Energy! We are going to It our ‘own way’ for sure. 🔥," one fan wrote, while another added, "Heavy on ‘own way’ not their way ❤️✨✨."

Berry recently celebrated her 59th birthday while vacationing on a tropical island, marking the occasion with a series of bikini pictures. She posted multiple photos in a gold two-piece, including some of her sipping a drink out of a coconut, and another of her smiling from ear to ear.

Other photos from her vacation feature her with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, whom she has been with since 2020. In the photo, the two can be seen lying in bed together and eating a bowl of chips, as she sports a white bikini.

"The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother,'" she told Marie Claire in September 2024. "The nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person."

Hunt and Berry confirmed their relationship through a social media post shared on Berry's Instagram, in which she wore a black T-shirt with Hunt's name on it, captioning the post, "now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽."

Prior to her relationship with Hunt, Berry was married three times. She married former professional baseball player, David Justice, from 1993 to 1997, and later Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005. She was then married to French actor, Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares her son Maceo, 11, from 2013 to 2016. She also shares daughter Nahla, 17, with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry.

"I’ve heard people say, 'Something must be wrong with Halle Berry, she can’t keep a man.' Who's to say I want to keep a man?" she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in February 2025. "I don’t want to keep the wrong man. Like, I’m not crazy, right? So when you find that you make a mistake — we all make mistakes. We have a right to say, ‘Oh God, this was a mistake. Let me start again.’ We have the right to do that."