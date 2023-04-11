Expand / Collapse search
Halle Berry goes nude in racy photo, Brad Pitt talks taking in elderly neighbor

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Halle Berry stunned fans by sharing a completely nude photo of herself to social media, while Brad Pitt discussed the time he allowed an elderly man to live in his home for free.

Halle Berry stunned fans by sharing a completely nude photo of herself to social media, while Brad Pitt discussed the time he allowed an elderly man to live in his home for free. (Steve Granitz/Marc Piasecki)

‘I DO WHAT I WANNA DO’ - Halle Berry poses nude and sips wine on her balcony. Continue reading here…

‘JUST KEPT LIVING FOREVER’ - Brad Pitt let elderly man live rent-free in Los Angeles mansion. Continue reading here…

Fans were unhappy with "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak after a contestant lost out on $100,000.

Fans were unhappy with "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak after a contestant lost out on $100,000. (Christopher Willard)

LOST FORTUNE - 'Wheel of Fortune' fans rage after host Pat Sajak 'robbed' contestant of $100K prize. Continue reading here…

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY - '50s star Angie Dickinson on Frank Sinatra and why she never married 'love of my life.' Continue reading here…

LAST KISS - Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn break up after six years: reports. Continue reading here…

SARA SOUNDS OFF - Hollywood mogul's 'democrat' daughter slams 'liberal' San Francisco after Cash App founder's murder. Continue reading here…

Travis Tritt revealed he would be dropping Anheuser-Busch items from his hospitality rider on tour.

Travis Tritt revealed he would be dropping Anheuser-Busch items from his hospitality rider on tour. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for America Salutes You)

BYE BYE, BEER - Country music's Travis Tritt drops all Anheuser-Busch products after Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney campaign. Continue reading here…

‘I FELT LIKE A PIECE OF MEAT’ - Model Emily Ratajkowski reveals why she quit Hollywood. Continue reading here…

‘THEY FELT FOR EACH OTHER’ - Marilyn Monroe asked Judy Garland this haunting question, author says. Continue reading here…

UNITED FRONT - Royal family attends first Easter service since Queen Elizabeth’s death. Continue reading here…

