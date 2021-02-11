Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Halle Berry
Published

Halle Berry calls pricey child support payments 'extortion': 'It's wrong'

The star reportedly pays her ex $16,000 per month

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 11Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Halle Berry is speaking her mind.

The 54-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share a simple quote that she found empowering: "Women don't owe you s--t."

In the caption, she wrote, "& that’s on mary had a little lamb."

She engaged in a few brief arguments in the comments section, mostly related to gender roles and what followers thought the quote meant -- including a troll who said she "can't keep a man."

HALLE BERRY CLAPS BACK AT TROLL THAT SAYS SHE 'CAN'T KEEP A MAN'

She also addressed child support payments in the comments.

Halle Berry slammed high child support payments calling them 'wrong' and the laws that dictate them 'outdated.'

Halle Berry slammed high child support payments calling them 'wrong' and the laws that dictate them 'outdated.' (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"It takes great strength eryday [sic.] to pay it," she said. "And BTW it's wrong and it's extortion!"

Berry didn't mention any names in her comment but she shares children with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez and her ex-partner Gabriel Aubry.

With Martinez, she shares her 7-year-old son Maceo and with Aubry, she shares her 12-year-old daughter Nahla.

In June of 2014, the Oscar winner was ordered to pay Aubry $16,000 per month in child support, according to E! News.

HALLE BERRY SAYS DATING A FRIEND'S EX IS A 'CARDINAL SIN': 'JUST NOT COOL'

Continuing in the Instagram comments, she revealed that she's been paying child support "for a decade now."

"I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!" she explained.

She continued: "I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so."

Halle Berry has two children with ex-partners: 12-year-old daughter Nahla and 7-year-old son Maceo.

Halle Berry has two children with ex-partners: 12-year-old daughter Nahla and 7-year-old son Maceo. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Berry then said that child support laws allow for people to "use" their children to obtain money that they then use to live a lifestyle that the parent didn't "earn."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Furthermore, she described such fees as "way above and beyond the child's reasonable needs," calling such instances "'THE WRONG' and where I see the abuse."

Such laws are "outdated," she said, and "no longer reflect the modern world."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I can say I'm living it everyday and I can tell you it's hard," Berry added. "I do totally understand the feelings of those men who feel they are and have been taken advantage of by the system."

On Our Radar