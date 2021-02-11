Halle Berry calls pricey child support payments 'extortion': 'It's wrong'

Halle Berry is speaking her mind.

The 54-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share a simple quote that she found empowering: "Women don't owe you s--t."

In the caption, she wrote, "& that’s on mary had a little lamb."

She engaged in a few brief arguments in the comments section, mostly related to gender roles and what followers thought the quote meant -- including a troll who said she "can't keep a man."

She also addressed child support payments in the comments.

"It takes great strength eryday [sic.] to pay it," she said. "And BTW it's wrong and it's extortion!"

Berry didn't mention any names in her comment but she shares children with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez and her ex-partner Gabriel Aubry.

With Martinez, she shares her 7-year-old son Maceo and with Aubry, she shares her 12-year-old daughter Nahla.

In June of 2014, the Oscar winner was ordered to pay Aubry $16,000 per month in child support, according to E! News.

Continuing in the Instagram comments, she revealed that she's been paying child support "for a decade now."

"I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!" she explained.

She continued: "I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so."

Berry then said that child support laws allow for people to "use" their children to obtain money that they then use to live a lifestyle that the parent didn't "earn."

Furthermore, she described such fees as "way above and beyond the child's reasonable needs," calling such instances "'THE WRONG' and where I see the abuse."

Such laws are "outdated," she said, and "no longer reflect the modern world."

"I can say I'm living it everyday and I can tell you it's hard," Berry added. "I do totally understand the feelings of those men who feel they are and have been taken advantage of by the system."