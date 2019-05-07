Hailey Baldwin walks Met Gala carpet in a thong dress sans Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin is dangerously close to showing off her backside.

The model, 22, attended the 2019 Met Gala on Monday night wearing a pink sequin Alexander Wang gown with a large cut-out back — and a bedazzled thong.

The thin pink t-strap was finished with a “Wang” pin right above her butt.

While Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber, was nowhere in sight, she posed on the pink carpet and finished her look with her blond hair teased up into a high ponytail with a black bow.

The semi-scandalous dress showed off Baldwin’s two back tattoos, done by celebrity tattoo artist Jon Boy. She also looked especially tan after coming back from the Bahamas. Last week, Baldwin hit back at trolls who said she had a little too much fun in the sun; “So today the internet is mad at me for getting too tan!!!!! Shoot!!!!” she wrote along with a selfie. “I’ll do my best not to get so much sun next time I’m on vacation!”

This marks Baldwin’s fifth consecutive Met appearance. Last year, she attended the “Heavenly Bodies”-themed event with then-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

