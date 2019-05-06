Emily Ratajkowski dazzled in naked dress at Met Gala that was inspired by Cher

Emily Ratajkowski paid homage to Cher in a winged headdress and barely-there shimmering gown at the 2019 Met Gala to coincide with this year’s “Camp” fashion theme.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art kicked off its annual gala Monday to launch its new fashion exhibit with The Costume Institute. This year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” left celebrities scrambling to find the perfect outfit that captured a “love of the unnatural, of artifice or exaggeration.”

And Ratajkowski delivered. The 27-year-old model and actress showed off her chest and abs in a cut-out dress by the designer Peter Dundas. The custom halter neck gown exposed the model’s washboard stomach before draping to the floor in a long silver, shimmering train.

Ratajkowski also donned large feather and crystal wings on each ear as part of a headpiece that completed the look. She took inspiration from pop icon Cher, posting several images of the “Queen of Camp” to her Instagram stories that mimicked both the style of the headpiece and the skin-toned shimmering nature of the gown. Cher worked with American fashion designer Bob Mackie, who is serving on the board at this year's gala, Harper's Bazaar reported.

The 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme is more abstract compared to last year’s more historic “Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Camp style is defined in Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp,” which lists 54 bullet points describing how camp is not described in “terms of beauty” but rather “in terms of the degree of artifice, of stylization,” according to PEOPLE.