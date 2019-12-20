Hailey Baldwin praises 'Cats' amidst Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber feud: 'My Christmas gift from the universe'

Hailey Baldwin loves “Cats” despite the ongoing feud between her husband Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 23-year-old laid in her praises for Swift's newest movie.

“My Christmas gift from the universe is the release of @catsmovie,” Baldwin wrote on her Instagram Story from Wednesday. Baldwin also shared a screenshot of her listening to the song “Memory” from the film.

The controversy between Bieber and Swift arose when Bieber sided with his manager longtime Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records amidst their highly publicized feud with the “You Need to Calm Down” singer.

On Nov. 15, Bieber shared a TMZ article about the feud on his Instagram Story, which referred to Swift as “dead wrong," Us Weekly reported.

In June, after Swift posted a blistering blog that blasted Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta for selling the label along with all six of her past albums’ worth of masters to Braun, Bieber chimed in via Instagram to side with his manager.

“Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you,” said Bieber. “Neither Scooter [nor] I have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you.”

At Billboard’s Women in Music event, the Grammy-winning singer called out Braun's handful of supporters that spoke out in his favor when she initially wrote a social media post blasting him for purchasing her master recordings.

“The definition of the toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying 'But he's always been nice to me,' when I'm raising valid concerns about artists owning their rights to own their music," Swift said. “Of course he's nice to you. If you're in this room, he has something that he needs.”