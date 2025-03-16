'Hacks' star calls out Ozempic users who lie about using the weight-loss drug

When it comes to people allegedly lying about their Ozempic use, Megan Stalter has some thoughts.

During a recent appearance on the "Grindr Presents: Who’s The A--hole? with Katya" podcast, Stalter – who portrays Kayla in the Max drama "Hacks" – opened up about the weight-loss trend taking over Hollywood.

When asked by host Katya Zamolodchikova what she thought of people "lying about being on Ozempic," Stalter said, "Let’s just say the trips to the bathroom would say otherwise, OK? We know if you’re on it because you’re s----ing your pants. How is that hotter than being fat? That is insane to me. That is crazy."

The 34-year-old actress admitted she has no interest in pursuing the drug, despite the pressures of Hollywood.

"I would rather be 500 pounds than s----ing all day," Stalter added. "That’s so gross unless you have a sickness then that’s something you’re born with. But if you’re taking a drug on purpose to s--- your brains out, just so you lose 10 pounds, honey, we liked you a little chubbier."

Ozempic, which is a semaglutide injection, was originally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, but the medication has increasingly been prescribed off label for weight loss, along with several other similar medications.

Earlier this year, Amy Schumer opened up about her scary experience trying the medication for weight-loss purposes.

"I have this gene – GDF15 – which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy," Schumer said during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" in January. "So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like bedridden, I was vomiting and then you have no energy but other people take it and they're all good."

"I lost 30 pounds so quick," said Schumer, who is mom to a 4-year-old son, Gene, whom she shares with husband, Chris Fischer. "I looked great, and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?"

James Corden explained why it "didn't really work" for him during an episode of his "This Life of Mine" podcast.

"I tried Ozempic, and it won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work," Corden told guest Richard Osman. "I tried it for a bit, and then what I realized was I was like, ‘Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.’ All this does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [because of hunger]."

"You are looking at someone who’s eaten a king size, and when I say king size [Cadbury] Dairy Milk – one you give someone for Christmas – in a carwash," the comedian added. "None of that was like, ‘Oh, I’m so hungry’. It is not that, it’s something else."