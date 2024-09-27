James Corden says Ozempic ‘didn’t really work’ for him for one big reason

James Corden is getting candid about his experience with Ozempic.

During a recent episode of his "This Life of Mine" podcast, the late night TV host opened up about trying the medication for weight-loss purposes and explained why it "didn't really work" for him.

"I tried Ozempic, and it won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work," Corden told guest Richard Osman. "I tried it for a bit, and then what I realized was I was like, ‘Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.’ All this does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [because of hunger]."

"You are looking at someone who’s eaten a king size, and when I say king size [Cadbury] Dairy Milk — one you give someone for Christmas — in a carwash," the comedian added. "None of that was like, ‘Oh, I’m so hungry’. It is not that, it’s something else."

Ozempic, which is a semaglutide injection, was originally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, but the medication has increasingly been prescribed off label for weight loss, along with several other similar medications.

Corden isn't the only celebrity who has been outspoken about their experience using Ozempic. Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Osbourne, Amy Schumer and Kelly Clarkson are among the stars who have opened up about their decision to try weight-loss drugs.

In May, Clarkson shared why she resorted to using a similar weight-loss drug.

"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that, too, because my blood work got so bad,"she said on her daytime talk show. "My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it.' I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."

"[It's] something that aids in helping break down the sugar," said Clarkson, who revealed that her body "doesn't do it right."

Earlier this year, the "Since U Been Gone" singer revealed the start of her journey began when doctors advised her it was time to drop some pounds. At the time, she credited her weight loss to a healthy diet.

"I eat a healthy mix," she told People magazine of her diet at the time. "I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it, because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

While others have shared their positive experiences, others have slammed the "Ozempic craze."

Days after discussing her body image struggles on social media earlier this year, Bella Thorne opened up about the fad among celebrities and expressed her disappointment in society's regression when it comes to beauty standards.

"We’ve [made] so much progress in the body realm of self-love and what is beautiful and what makes beautiful," she told Us Weekly . "It just feels like we’ve taken so many years, so many steps backwards with a craze."

"I just don’t think it’s good," she added. "Whatever age you are, but especially a lot of the younger generation growing up, those are the times where they’re first understanding what beautiful means and how people perceive beautiful. It’s just so incredibly unfortunate. I’m hoping that that really dies down and goes away, and we can go back to the progress that we’ve made accepting all types of bodies."