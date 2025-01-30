FireAid benefit concert: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star breaks silence after losing home in Palisades Fire

The stars came together to raise funds for those who were affected by the fires in Los Angeles.

Musicians all gathered in Los Angeles for the FireAid benefit concert, which was held at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum. The goal of the benefit was to rebuild the communities affected by the fires which burned through Los Angeles in January.

Performers included Stevie Nicks, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish and Rod Stewart, as well as many others.

Towards the end of the show, Miles Teller broke his silence after he and his wife, Keleigh Teller, lost their home during the Palisades Fire.

CALIFORNIA FIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

"First I just want to give a shout out, I know there are a lot of first responders here tonight, I know there are a lot watching at home, so thank you all for keeping us safe. Thank you."

"My wife and I, like a lot of us in the Pacific Palisades, lost our home in the fires and my heart breaks for everyone who has been affected across the city. Truly my heart goes out to all you guys," Teller said.

"First I just want to give a shout out, I know there are a lot of first responders here tonight, I know there are a lot watching at home, so thank you all for keeping us safe. Thank you." — Miles Teller

Earlier this month, Keleigh took to Instagram to post before-and-after photos of their house, noting in the caption that she regretted leaving her wedding dress behind when she and the actor evacuated before the flames consumed their property.

"If you’re in the LA area PLEASE get out if you can. I wish I grabbed my wedding dress .. wish I did a lot different but it doesn’t matter, stay safe, get out," Keleigh wrote in part at the time.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

Teller was joined on-stage by a neighbor of his, who shared his moving, personal story about how the Palisades Fire affected him and his family. Olivia Rodrigo then took the stage, followed by Sting.

Throughout the evening, residents of the Pacific Palisades community, as well as the Altadena community – which was devastated by the Eaton fire – took the stage to share their experiences.

During the middle of Nicks' performance, she took a moment to tell the audience a personal story: "I've been on the road two solid years, and I've just been off for about three weeks before the fires started. I'm gonna go a little bit rogue here and actually talk to you about what happened."

"I have something here that I have to read because it's important, but I want you to know for the first time in my life, knowing that I was a full-on Pacific Palisadean woman with an old, beautiful, famous house that was almost taken from me as the fire came up the hill behind my house, and I was pretty sure, as they whisked me away and evacuated me — my least favorite word now — to another safe place, that when I turned around and looked my house would be up in flames," Nicks said.

"And due to the fact that my house was wood, because it was built in '38, it would have set the whole rest of the street on both sides on fire. So, she stands strong, just like her mom. And in my opinion, she saved that whole street.

"When I look at her now, I have yet to go back inside. I've just walked around the house and seen it. I just go, there is a God, sometimes when everything is lost, you have to go there is a God that saved that house for me because without her, I don't know what I would have done," Nicks continued.

The legendary musician then dedicated her second song, "Landslide," to the firefighters who came down from Santa Rosa who helped save her home.

"Take care of yourselves. We love you," Nicks said, before the stage began to rotate, moving the musician off the stage.

Prior to Nicks, Stewart kicked off the show at the Intuit Dome. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer performed two songs during his set, including a new one.

"Because I spent 50 years of my life here," Stewart told Fox News Digital when asked why he chose to participate in the FireAid benefit. "Fifty years of my life, so I'm a Californian. I know I don't sound like it, but you know, but there were great days, wonderful days. My children were born here, so of course I have to be here."

"Fifty years of my life, so I'm a Californian. I know I don't sound like it, but you know, but there were great days, wonderful days." — Rod Stewart

Billie Eilish took the stage with Green Day with photos of first responders playing behind them.

"We are still alive. This is California, and we are all in this together. We love you Los Angeles, and we've got your back no matter what," Green Day's Billie Joel Armstrong said.

Comedian Billy Crystal took the stage after Green Day's performance to share a powerful message about how the people of Los Angeles "will laugh again."

Alanis Morissette walked onto the stage at the Kia Forum singing her hit song, "Hand In My Pocket," while wearing an "I Heart LA" T-shirt.

She then shared a message of gratitude for all the firefighters and first responders who worked hard to put out the fires, before beginning to sing her hit song "Thank U." As she sang the song, various Instagram posts shared throughout the past few weeks featuring photos of firefighters and captions expressing thanks flashed on the screen behind her.

WATCH: Rod Stewart shares why he's performing at the FireAid benefit concert

When she walked off the stage, letters spelling out "Thank U" were left shining on the screen on the stage.

The "Ironic" singer posted a photo of the set list for the concert on her Instagram last week, writing "so much love in the middle of the surreality. #palisadesiloveyou more soon" in the caption.

Anderson Paak and Sheila E then took the stage with Dr. Dre joining in a surprise performance.

Joni Mitchell was the next performer to take the stage. She wowed as she sang sitting down with a cane in her hand.

Dawes took the stage, followed by Graham Nash at the Kia Forum. "Whenever Los Angeles gets into trouble, the musicians are right there and I'm proud to be one of them," Nash said.

P!nk took the stage to perform her hit, "What About Us" and then thanked the first responders. "If you're hurting, I'm hurting with you," she said.

Following P!nk's performance, the live stream panned to the Intuit Dome with an introduction from Samuel L. Jackson.

Rod Stewart took the stage to kick off the performances at the Intuit Dome, the second venue of the night.

"I've lived here for 50 years. 50 years. So, this, Los Angeles, is in my blood, in my soul and in my heart," Stewart said.

John Mayer took the stage solo on Thursday night. "It's an honor to be here tonight," he said to the crowd.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Abbot Elementary" Quinta Brunson took the stage following Mayer's performance to spread awareness about how the fires affected the school system in Los Angeles and even brought a math teacher on stage with her.

Earth, Wind & Fire took the stage to sing "That's The Way of the World," "Shining Star" and "September."

Rock band The Black Crowes took the stage at the Kia Forum to perform a few songs during the FireAid benefit concert with an appearance by Slash.

Grammy-winning singer, guitarist, and songwriter, John Fogerty, performed after the rock band, with Gracie Abrams then singing the Kia Forum.

"I grew up in the Palisades and my heart is with all of my neighbors and the people in Altadena," she said. "This is just such a beautiful reflection of what music does. I love Los Angeles very much, it is home."

No Doubt was up next. Gwen Stefani graced the stage with her famous hit, "Just A Girl." She was followed by Tate McRae.

Country star Jelly Roll said it was an "honor" to perform at the FireAid benefit concert. Travis Barker joined him onstage to perform a song.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry asked the crowd to "keep this energy going forever" during the FireAid concert. "

"This is what keeps us separated from the robots," she continued.

She sang "California Gurls" while holding a California flag. The crowd, including the first responders in attendance, were all smiles during her performance.

Later in the evening, the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a few of their hits, with bassist Flea performing in his go-to outfit, consisting of underwear, socks and sneakers.

Prior to the show, Steve Ballmer, the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Intuit Dome, told Fox News Digital that he did not hesitate to offer a home for the FireAid Benefit Concert. "This is our community," Ballmer said.

WATCH: Inuit Dome owner details how the FireAid benefit concert came to be

Irving Azoff, a chairman of Full Stop Management and the former CEO of Ticketmaster, told Fox News Digital that Rod Stewart was the "first one in" and the phone just continued to ring.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The phone rang. Stevie Nicks said, ‘What’re we going to do?'"

"John Mayer called and said, ‘I’m calling Dave Matthews.' Who, unfortunately, had a family emergency. Then it just grew from there. It was really just people volunteering," Azoff said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Proceeds from the shows will go to a 501c3 non-profit, supporting displaced families, rebuilding of infrastructure and advancing fire protection technologies.

Fox News Digital Larry Fink contributed to this report.