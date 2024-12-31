Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on what she 'let go of' in 2024: 'Some people who were not right for me'

Gwyneth Paltrow reflected on what she has ‘let go of’ in 2024 and revealed her goals for the year to come.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old actress and Goop founder uploaded an Instagram post featuring a video and photo slideshow detailing all that she has left behind over the past year and outlined her aims for 2025.

In the caption, Paltrow shared a passage from her Goop newsletter, writing, "My friend got me a numerology reading, and I learned I’m in a nine year, which is year of completions and endings. I had a few very strong lessons around completing certain things. I had a bunch of goodbyes this year; I had some revelations that led to the ends of things."

She continued, "The numerologist contextualized all of this for me, but this year was about learning to understand that it was a year of endings. And that sometimes those endings have been really painful and have come with big change and recalibrations.

GWYNETH PALTROW ADMITS SHE PASSED ON ‘A LOT’ OF BIG HOLLYWOOD ROLES TO RAISE HER KIDS

"I’ve learned to loosen my grip on things and deeply learn to let go. And also to understand that everything is always happening for your highest good, even if it’s super uncomfortable."

The "Shakespeare in Love" star began her carousel with a video in which she was seen walking down the street while wearing a short, long-sleeved blue and white dress and sunglasses while flashing a bright smile. The clip was emblazoned with the words, "This year I let go of…"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The next eight photos in Patrow's post each featured one thing that she had let go of in the last year.

In the first image, Paltrow was seen with her daughter Apple Martin, 20, and son Moses Martin, 18, as they enjoyed a dinner together at a restaurant. Paltrow shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin. On the snap, she wrote,"the phase of life where everyone is always under one roof."

The actress became an empty-nester this year when Moses left for college.

Paltrow next included a photo taken inside of her house, noting that she had left behind, "our home." In June, the Oscar winner listed her six-bedroom home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood for $29.99 million.

In her Instagram post, she shared another snap of paintings with birds, flowers and butterflies, writing, "some very cherished colleagues."

In the fourth image, the actress was seen lying on the floor next to her German Shepard, Nero. On the photo, she wrote, "a dog," adding a broken heart emoji.

Paltrow next included a short clip of her backyard at night, writing, "Los Angeles." Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk decided to sell their Los Angeles home since her children had moved out and they finished construction on their house in Montecito, California.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Over a video of floating clouds, Paltrow wrote she was letting go of "some people who were not right for me."

On a photo of a fireplace, Paltrow noted that she was giving up "the idea that I can correct Misperceptions." The last image featured a view of the countryside, on which she wrote that she was letting go of "believing self-limiting beliefs," adding, (okay still working on that one)."

Paltrow then pivoted her post to feature videos and photos showcasing her goals for the new year. She began with a video in which she was seen walking and wrote, "In 2025, I would like to…"

The actress included a video of a fountain with the writing, "Index freedom and expansion." She next included a photo of herself in a sauna, stating her goal was to "feel better."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She was seen wearing a white Goop t-shirt with black leather shorts in a mirror selfie that she shared, writing "Crush it at work (2024 was our best year ever, and so much more to come.)

"Continue to be able to have tough conversations" was written on a photo of a cliff overlooking the ocean. In a video of a bridge over a river, she wrote that she wanted to "continuously reassess everything."

Paltrow illustrated her goal to "Look at things in a new way (i.e. be aware of my biases)" with an image of herself glancing down at a piece of fruit hanging from a tree.

The actress's slideshow ended with a photo in which she was seen seated at a table while wearing a beige dress with blue and tan sleeves and resting her hand on a hat. She lifted a cocktail and smiled at the camera, writing that her final goal was to "surprise myself."