Blake Shelton recalls Gwen Stefani proposal: 'It's kind of a blur'

Blake Shelton is opening up about his proposal story with Gwen Stefani.

In an interview with Access, the country crooner, 44, was asked about the moment he popped the question to the No Doubt frontwoman, 51, and revealed that Stefani's oldest son, Kingston, was by their side the entire time.

"It’s kind of a blur, honestly," Shelton said. "I remember after I asked her, there was some crying and things and Gwen’s oldest son, Kingston, was sitting right next to us when this happened."

"And Gwen in one moment said, ‘Wait a minute, did I answer you? Did I say yes out loud?’ And even I was wondering," Shelton recalled, noting that Kingston chimed in afterwards for confirmation. "And Kingston said, ‘Mom, yeah you did. I heard you say ‘Yes,’ you did.’"

"I don’t know how long it took, but that’s how it happened," Shelton concluded the story.

Nick Jonas, who also appeared virtually for the interview, revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra took 45 seconds to respond to his proposal. When interviewer Kit Hoover mentioned that Stefani could’ve potentially beaten the record, Shelton said that "she could have."

"45 seconds… that’s a long time after that question," Shelton continued. "That’s brutal, Nick, I’m sorry about that."

Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015 after appearing on "The Voice" together as coaches the previous year. The couple announced their engagement in October 2016 and reportedly hope to get hitched this year, but not without Stefani's three sons at their side.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer shares three kids with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. Stefani split from the Bush vocalist in 2016 after 14 years of marriage, while Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert.