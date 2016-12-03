Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published
Last Update December 3, 2016

Gunshots reportedly interrupt filming of Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shades of Blue’

By | Fox News
SHADES OF BLUE -- "Equal &amp; Opposite" Episode 105 -- Pictured: Jennifer Lopez as Det. Harlee Santos -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

SHADES OF BLUE -- "Equal &amp; Opposite" Episode 105 -- Pictured: Jennifer Lopez as Det. Harlee Santos -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC) (2015 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

The line between fiction and real-life blurred a little on Jennifer Lopez’s crime-drama “Shades of Blue” on Wednesday after two reported incidents that raised security concerns.

Filming was underway in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening when gunshots were heard in the area. While security determined the situation was under control, a second incident later also raised security concerns.

For the complete story, go to FOX411.

Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram

More On This...