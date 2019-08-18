Expand / Collapse search
Marriage
Published

'Grey's Anatomy' star Camilla Luddington marries Matthew Alan

By Jaclyn Hendricks | New York Post
Camilla Luddington is a married woman.

On Saturday, the “Grey’s Anatomy” actress wed boyfriend Matthew Alan in front of 70 guests in California, People confirmed.

Luddington, 35, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson on the ABC medical drama, walked down the aisle to The Temper Trap’s “Sweet Disposition,” a nod to her first date with Alan, 36, which took place at a Temper Trap concert in 2008, the outlet reported.

CAMILLA LUDDINGTON IS NEW VOICE, FACE AND BODY OF 'TOMB RAIDER' LARA CROFT

The bride also wore an embroidered Mira Zwillinger gown for the big day, while the groom, whose credits include “Castle Rock” and “13 Reasons Why,” rocked a gray suit.

Matthew Alan and Camilla Luddington attend the 2018 Pre-Emmy Party hosted by Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris at Sunset Tower on Sept. 15, 2018 in Los Angeles. The couple married in August 2019.

Matthew Alan and Camilla Luddington attend the 2018 Pre-Emmy Party hosted by Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris at Sunset Tower on Sept. 15, 2018 in Los Angeles. The couple married in August 2019. (Getty)

The couple announced their engagement in January 2018.

“Sooo this happened on New Year’s Eve,” Luddington posted on Instagram at the time. “I’m not sure I even let Matt get through his proposal before I started yelling YES YES YES!! Of course it was a yes! Also… Hayden approves.. ;).”

Luddington and Alan welcomed daughter Hayden in the spring of 2017.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.