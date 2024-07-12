Gordon Ramsay's wife says all their adult children have moved back in with them

Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana, aren't anywhere close to being empty-nesters.

During an episode of Lorraine Candy and Trish Halpin's podcast, "Postcards from Midlife," Tana revealed that all four of her adult children have moved back home.

"They left home, and they’ve all come back," she said of her four oldest kids. "They moved out of our house three years ago to renovate."

The couple share six children together: Megan, 26, twins Jack and Holly, 24, Matilda, 22, Oscar, 5, and Jesse, 8 months.

"By the time we finished the [house renovation] project and moved back in three weeks ago, everyone has a bedroom again," she admitted. "They’ve all moved home. Holly lives in Nottingham, but she’s always coming back to London and obviously wants a bedroom with her boyfriend."

With a full house comes a full list of demands, according to Tana.

"They’re all so fussy," she joked. "Holly won’t eat dairy at the moment. Tilly eats fish, but not meat. They never used to be like this, so the little ones are the easiest."

"All the kids are quite demanding, but I love it," she added.

The couple welcomed their sixth child in November.

The baby boy will make Ramsay, 57, the "oldest dad" at school drop-off, he joked during a 2023 interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

Becoming a dad again was "extraordinary," Ramsay told the outlet. "Really extraordinary, just blessed. I'm also sure I'll be the oldest dad at the drop-off at school, so I'll keep my cap and glasses on."

Ramsay and Tana announced the birth of Jesse James Ramsay on Instagram.

"What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper," Ramsay, who celebrated his birthday on Nov. 8, wrote in the caption. "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done."

"It’s been a nerve-wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much," Tana wrote in her post.

Ramsay and his wife both come from large families, which has made having six children "second nature."

"I'm one of four, Gordon's one of four, so it's sort of second nature to me," Tana told People magazine in September.

"Jack’s a Royal Marine commando, off defending the country in some of the most extreme conditions," according to Ramsay. "Megan’s an incredible police officer. Holly’s gone into fashion. Tilly’s studying at university for her degree. Tana and I came from a family with no degrees."

