Gordon Ramsay's 6th child makes him 'oldest dad' at school drop-off

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay welcomed his sixth child with wife Tana in November.

The baby boy will make Ramsay, 57, the "oldest dad" at school drop-off, he joked during an interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

Becoming a dad again was "extraordinary," Ramsay told the outlet. "Really extraordinary, just blessed. I'm also sure I'll be the oldest dad at the drop-off at school, so I'll keep my cap and glasses on."

Ramsay and Tana announced the birth of Jesse James Ramsay on Instagram.

"What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper," Ramsay, who celebrated his birthday on Nov. 8, wrote in the caption. "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done."

Ramsay recently joked about being an older father while talking about how his wife wanted more kids.

"I’m going to be at school celebrating sports day with a f---ing walker!" he told People magazine in September. "'Hey, who's your granddad?' 'That's my dad, actually.'"

"So I'm not too sure how many knee hip replacements they'll get by the time they get 21, but I'm going to try," Ramsay added.

Ramsay and his wife both come from large families, which has made having six children "second nature."

"I'm one of four, Gordon's one of four, so it's sort of second nature to me," Tana told People.

The couple's kids are also "very cool," Tana noted, while Ramsay bragged about his four older children.

"Jack’s a Royal Marine commando, off defending the country in some of the most extreme conditions," according to Ramsay. "Megan’s an incredible police officer. Holly’s gone into fashion. Tilly’s studying at university for her degree. Tana and I came from a family with no degrees."

