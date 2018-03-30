Expand / Collapse search
Good Eating: Super Smoothies

What better way to beat the summer heat, than with these three mouth-watering super smoothies as prepared by body experts Mary Corpening Whiteford and Sara Corpening Barber.

Fountain of Youth

1 cup low-fat cherry yogurt
1/4 cup cranberry juice
1 cup frozen pitted cherries
3/4 cup frozen unsweetened blueberries

Method

• Combine the yogurt and cranberry juice in a blender.
• Add the cherries and berries.
• Blend until smooth

Morning Sickness Solution

1 1/2 cups diced pears
1/2 cup low-fat peach yogurt
1/2 cup pear nectar
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
3-5 ice cubes (crushed)

Method

• Combine pears, peach yogurt, and pear nectar in blender.
• Add all the remaining ingredients.
• Blend until smooth.

Hydro-Rejuvenator

1 1/2 cups diced honeydew melon
1 cup lemon-lime Gatorade
3/4 cup frozen green grapes
Pinch of salt

Method

• Combine the honeydew melon and gatorade in a blender.
• Add the grapes and salt.
• Blend until smooth.
• Serve immediately.