Good Eating: Super Smoothies
What better way to beat the summer heat, than with these three mouth-watering super smoothies as prepared by body experts Mary Corpening Whiteford and Sara Corpening Barber.
Fountain of Youth
1 cup low-fat cherry yogurt
1/4 cup cranberry juice
1 cup frozen pitted cherries
3/4 cup frozen unsweetened blueberries
Method
• Combine the yogurt and cranberry juice in a blender.
• Add the cherries and berries.
• Blend until smooth
Morning Sickness Solution
1 1/2 cups diced pears
1/2 cup low-fat peach yogurt
1/2 cup pear nectar
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
3-5 ice cubes (crushed)
Method
• Combine pears, peach yogurt, and pear nectar in blender.
• Add all the remaining ingredients.
• Blend until smooth.
Hydro-Rejuvenator
1 1/2 cups diced honeydew melon
1 cup lemon-lime Gatorade
3/4 cup frozen green grapes
Pinch of salt
Method
• Combine the honeydew melon and gatorade in a blender.
• Add the grapes and salt.
• Blend until smooth.
• Serve immediately.