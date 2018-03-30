Good Eating: Cinco de Mayo

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Chef Sandy Melton from Los Dos Molinos:

Guacamole

Ingredients:

4 Avocados

1 tablespoon sour cream

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 lime

tablespoon chili flakes or 1 fresh jalapenos chopped

Method:

Scoop out avocados and add all the other ingredients and toss.

Do not mash. Serve immediatly.

Mango Margarita

Ingredients:

1 fresh mango

1 lime

Tequila and triple sec.

Method:

Blend with ice and serve.

Carne Adovada

(Serves four)

Ingredients:

3 lbs boneless pork butts or pork sirloin cut in 3 inch cubes.

In the blender,

10 New Mexico chili pods

handfull of garlic cloves

1 tablespoon of oregano

salt and pepper to taste

2 cup of water

Method:

Blend the above and pour over pork.

Cook in a dutch oven or covered skillet with cover on and

Bake or simmer untill tender for 45 minutes to an hour.