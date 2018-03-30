Good Eating: Chef Guarneri's Angry Lobster

Russell D. Guarneri, corporate executive chef for Lundy Bros. Restaurants, whipped up these wonderful recipes to keep your summer swinging.

Angry Lobster

Ingredients

3 cloves roasted garlic

1/2 oz chopped garlic

2 oz white wine

1 rosemary sprig

1# lobster cut into 6 pieces

3 oz clam juice

1/2 tsp crushed pepper

1/4 oz dried oregano

1/2 tsp butter

1/2 oz chiffonade basil

8 oz linguine

1/2 oz chopped parsley

Salt & pepper

Method

Place saute pan in oven to heat

When hot add lobster and put back in oven for 3 minutes

Add garlic, dried oregano, red pepper

When garlic is lightly caramelized, deglaze with white wine and clam juice

Season, place back in oven. Finish lobster sauce with butter

Heat pasta in boiling water for 1 minute, strain and place in fresh saute pan

Arrange lobster putting body back together

Pour sauce over all and garnish with rosemary chiffonade basil

Box of Smores

Ingredients

1 Graham cracker box

1/2 oz hot fudge

8 chocolate drops

1 oz whipped cream

1 oz caramel sauce

6 oz marshmallow topping

1 Hershey bar

1 pkg. Graham cracker pcs.

Method

Caramel sauce on plate

Place box in center of plate

Fill box with 8 chocolate drops, add marshmallow topping and Graham cracker pieces

Pipe whipped cream to peak on top

Garnish with Hershey bar

Drizzle warm hot fudge across plate