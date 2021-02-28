Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes nominee Kaley Cuoco in tears as husband Karl Cook surprises her ahead of award show

'Big Bang Theory' alum nominated for her role in HBO's 'The Flight Attendant'

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Kaley Cuoco received the sweetest surprise ahead of the Golden Globes.

The 35-year-old star, who is nominated for best actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role in HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Sunday to share her reaction when husband Karl Cook showed up unannounced after being away for an equestrian event. 

"Most of you know [Karl] has been away at WEF [Winter Equestrian Festival] for many weeks and has many more weeks of travel so I knew he wouldn't be back to celebrate the Globes with me," Cuoco said in a video on her Instagram Story.

The "Big Bang Theory" alum went on to explain that the couple had discussed since this year's award show was virtual, Cuoco didn't want him to fly home for it.

Kaley Cuoco's husband, Karl Cook, surprised the actress ahead of the Golden Globes. 

"I knew he had a crazy schedule," she added before gushing over the good news: "Well, I just answered the door and he came back!"

In the clip, the actress is seen crying tears of joy as she gives Cook a big hug after he showed up.

 "I can't believe you did that," she said. "I'm so glad you're here."

Following the end of "The Big Bang Theory," Cuoco took on a prominent role as lead star and executive producer for "The Flight Attendant."

Kaley Cuoco is nominated for her role in 'The Flight Attendant.' 

In the series, Cuoco plays Cassie Bowden, a party girl flight attendant who -- after a night out on the town halfway around the world -- wakes up next to a dead body and no memory of the night before.

The show was also was nominated for best television series - musical or comedy.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report

