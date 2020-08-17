‘Golden Girls’ home sold for $4M in 9-person bidding war, goes for $1M over asking price

The “Golden Girls” home was sold for the first time since the original homeowners built it in 1955.

The exterior of the four-bedroom, 2,901-square-foot dwelling was used in establishing shots for the fictional home of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia.

The interior was never taped because the same residents have lived there since it was built.

On the NBC sitcom, the “Golden Girls” lived in Miami, Fla., despite the actual home being in Los Angeles, Calif.

The iconic property was originally listed for $2,999,000, but sold for $4,000,620 following a nine-person bidding war, according to People magazine.

Listing agent Rachelle Rosten admitted in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that she was overwhelmed by the response, receiving 20 offers in 14 days. Nine bidders persisted until the end.

“I knew there were a lot of ‘Golden Girls’ fans in the world but I had no idea there were this many,” she said.

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World also told the outlet that the property was only filmed in the first season and then replicated at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Regardless, fans have long associated the Los Angeles property as the official home to the “Golden Girls.”