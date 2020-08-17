Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TV
Published

‘Golden Girls’ home sold for $4M in 9-person bidding war, goes for $1M over asking price

The interior of the four-bedroom home was never filmed in the sitcom

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 17Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The “Golden Girls” home was sold for the first time since the original homeowners built it in 1955.

The exterior of the four-bedroom, 2,901-square-foot dwelling was used in establishing shots for the fictional home of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia.

The interior was never taped because the same residents have lived there since it was built.

10 THINGS YOU NEVER KNEW ABOUT 'THE GOLDEN GIRLS'

Pictured: (l-r) Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo-Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, Betty White as Rose Nylund, Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo on 'The Golden Girls.'

Pictured: (l-r) Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo-Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, Betty White as Rose Nylund, Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo on 'The Golden Girls.' (NBC via Getty)

On the NBC sitcom, the “Golden Girls” lived in Miami, Fla., despite the actual home being in Los Angeles, Calif.

The iconic property was originally listed for $2,999,000, but sold for $4,000,620 following a nine-person bidding war, according to People magazine.

Listing agent Rachelle Rosten admitted in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that she was overwhelmed by the response, receiving 20 offers in 14 days. Nine bidders persisted until the end.

HULU REMOVES 'GOLDEN GIRLS' EPISODE WITH BLACKFACE JOKE, SPARKING CRITICISM

The 'Golden Girls'

The 'Golden Girls' (NBC)

“I knew there were a lot of ‘Golden Girls’ fans in the world but I had no idea there were this many,” she said.

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World also told the outlet that the property was only filmed in the first season and then replicated at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Regardless, fans have long associated the Los Angeles property as the official home to the “Golden Girls.”

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment