'Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner, 71, admits he broke promise to family during filming

"Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner admitted he broke a promise he made to his family while filming the first ever season of the reality TV spinoff series.

America will watch Turner, 71, fall in love "The Bachelor"-style starting Thursday, and viewers will witness the Indiana native break his promise of not kissing any of the women on night one.

"There was one. I promised my daughters and granddaughters that I would not kiss anyone on night one," Turner told the New York Post. "And I failed."

"As I recall, I think I only failed once."

However, Turner has "no regrets" about the moment, telling the outlet, "By the time the second and third nights rolled around, I feel like I kissed about every woman there. So, you know, there’s different levels of affection."

In fact, the retired restaurateur does not have any regrets about the show at all.

"In the beginning, shortly after the season ended and everything was put to bed, I felt like I had a few regrets. But now that there’s been a little time for me to sort through the facts and my feelings and so forth, quite honestly, I don’t think I would go back and change a thing," he told the outlet.

"I’m really happy about how things have went."

Turner also revealed the surprising "most difficult" part of the very first night for him.

"I wasn’t actually nervous about the rose ceremonies," he said. "The most difficult part about that very first rose ceremony was trying to get enough information to make the first decisions. It was almost not a case of who’s right, but finding those who were definitely wrong for me. Wonderful women, all poised, intelligent. I loved each one of them. But that first night, it was about finding the ones that I knew just would not be right for me."

Turner is a widower after his wife passed away suddenly in 2017 due to an undisclosed illness. The two were high school sweethearts and had married in 1974.

"She got robbed. Every day that goes by, that's the thought that I have," Turner previously told "Good Morning America."

"I have her picture on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her a nod, 'So what do you think about this?'"

"For awhile it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay. But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other to be happy. She's up there rooting [for me]. She's saying, 'Yeah, Gerry. Do this.'"

The first season of the "Golden Bachelor" premieres Sept. 28. The 28th season of "The Bachelor" will air sometime in January with Joey Graziadei as the lead.

