Glenn Close says 'it was my idea' for nude scene in new movie role

Glenn Close is not afraid to bare it all for the camera.

During a recent interview with AARP's Movies for Grownups, the 78-year-old actress shared she wasn't nervous about appearing fully nude in her new film, "The Summer Book."

"It was my idea," she revealed. "I thought that’s something she would do when no one else is around. In Finland, they’re much more used to nakedness than we are."

In the scene, her character takes a walk in the forest fully nude. She later joked that, after completing the scene, "I didn't want to put my clothes back on. It felt so good."

Based on the novel of the same name, written by Tove Jansson, "The Summer Book" tells the story of Sophia, a little girl who spends every summer at her family's home in Finland.

The film follows her first trip back to Finland since the death of her mother and centers around her relationship with her grandmother, played by Close, as they help each other grieve.

The Academy Award-nominated actress became a grandmother for the first time earlier this year, when her daughter, Annie Starke, welcomed her first child, Rory, in February. The family all live together in Montana, where Close moved in 2019.

"One of the reasons we live here is because we can raise [Annie’s son] surrounded by nature," she told AARP. "He’ll know that property like the back of his hand, and he'll know the changing of the seasons. He'll know how things grow. He'll get respect for wildlife, he'll build his secret places, and it will sustain him through life, as my childhood did, my early childhood running around the Connecticut countryside."

Close first spoke about her life in Montana in 2021 to Mountain Outlaw magazine, explaining she never used to feel homesick before moving to "Bozeman, Montana, but has now "come to realize how much I dread going away."

She also told the outlet she is working on creating a lasting legacy for her daughter and grandchildren.

"When I was little, I got solace in nature, and that has never changed," Close said. "I always tried to create that same potential for my family, especially now to come back here and be with my siblings and have a piece of land outside of town that will always be here for my daughter and her children."

When speaking to The Wall Street Journal in January, the "Fatal Attraction" star shared that all of her siblings live nearby and that she is happy in her "modest 1892 brick house," where she can stand on her porch and look at "the mountains and say hi to neighbors."

She is also looking to build a second home about 30 minutes outside of town.

"It’s going to be my Zen farmhouse and our family sanctuary," she said. "In back will be a stone cottage, reminding me of the best years of my childhood."