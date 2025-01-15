'Back in Action' star Glenn Close enjoying 'modest' life in Montana, hasn't looked back

"Back in Action" star Glenn Close is enjoying life in Bozeman, Montana.

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Close explained that since moving to Montana in 2019, she has adapted to the lifestyle.

"Today, my home is in Bozeman, Mont. All of my siblings live here. My modest, 1892 brick house has a porch where I can see the mountains and say hi to neighbors," she told the outlet.

GLENN CLOSE CONFESSES BIGGEST REGRET ABOUT ON-SCREEN KISS WITH ROBERT REDFORD

After several years in Big Sky Country, Close is looking to expand her property portfolio.

"I’m building a larger house about a half-hour outside of town," she said.

"Today, my home is in Bozeman, Mont. All of my siblings live here. My modest, 1892 brick house has a porch where I can see the mountains and say hi to neighbors." — Glenn Close

"It’s going to be my Zen farmhouse and our family sanctuary. In back will be a stone cottage, reminding me of the best years of my childhood."

In 2021, Close spoke to Mountain Outlaw about leaving New York City for Montana a year before the world paused because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I shot a film in Canada during the winter. It was fun and lovely, but I was homesick, and I never used to get homesick.

CULT SURVIVORS COME TOGETHER TO REVEAL STORIES OF RESILIENCE: ‘PEOPLE CAN THRIVE AFTER THIS’

"Not only is Bozeman my home, but I couldn’t wait to get back here. When I left to go to that job, Jessie and Tina were there to see me off at the airport. It was so great. I’ve come to realize how much I dread going away," Close told the outlet at the time.

Close's sister, Jessie, lives in the home next-door, and her sister, Tina, lives in a property nearby. Close's two brothers, Alexander and Tambu Misoki, also live in Montana.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"When I was little, I got solace in nature, and that has never changed," Close said. "I always tried to create that same potential for my family, especially now to come back here and be with my siblings and have a piece of land outside of town that will always be here for my daughter and her children."

"That’s my legacy," she added.

At the time, Close explained that her years living in Montana have been the "best" years of her life.

"You can wake up at four in the morning and think you’ve made every wrong decision in your life, and then you stay awake until dawn, which is an incredibly deadly place to be," the award-winning actress said. "I just feel incredibly lucky. I do think these will be the best years of my life."

Close's life has not always been so peaceful. The "Hillbilly Elegy" star was infamously known to be a member of the Moral Re-Armament cult.

GLENN CLOSE SAYS CULT UPBRINGING LEFT HER PSYCHOLOGICALLY TRAUMATIZED

During Close's interview with WSJ, she explained that her "world changed" when she was seven, and her family joined the cult. It wasn't until 1970, when Close was 22, that she broke away from the cult.

Moral Re-Armament, also known as MRA, was a religious movement that began in the 1920s when a man named Frank Buchman began evangelizing and became successful with it. Some of the beliefs he touted were the importance of surrendering oneself to a higher power and the practice of solitary silence. Over the years, he attracted thousands of followers from a number of countries.

When World War II loomed over the planet, Buchman made the decision to name the group Moral Re-Armament, explaining that he planned to use spirituality to unite the world and bring peace. The group's critics scoffed at his simplistic vision, but others became enamored with it. One of those people was Glenn Close's father.

After he joined the group, he left to work in Africa, while Close and her siblings were placed in Switzerland at the MRA headquarters. In a 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress detailed the strict rules and manipulation that took place behind the scenes.

"You basically weren’t allowed to do anything, or you were made to feel guilty about any unnatural desire," she explained. "If you talk to anybody who was in a group that basically dictates how you’re supposed to live and what you’re supposed to say and how you’re supposed to feel, from the time you’re seven till the time you’re 22, it has a profound impact on you. It’s something you have to [consciously overcome] because all of your trigger points are."

In a 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, she elaborated, saying, "It was really awful. We were so broken up. It's astounding that something you went through at such an early stage in your life still has such a potential to be destructive. I think that's childhood trauma.

"Everybody spouted the same things, and there was a lot of rules — a lot of control. Because of how we were raised, anything that you thought you would do for yourself was considered selfish," she explained.

In 1970, when Close was 22, she left the group but still struggled.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I would have dreams, because I didn’t go to any psychiatrist or anything," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had these dreams, and they started with betrayal, a sense of betrayal, and then they developed into me being able to look at these people and say, ‘You’re wrong. You’re wrong.’ And then the final incarnation of those dreams was my being able to calmly get up and walk away. And then I didn’t have them anymore."

Close continues to act. Her latest project, "Back in Action," includes Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz and Kyle Chandler. The Netflix film debuts on the platform on Jan. 17.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.