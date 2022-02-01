Gisele Bündchen addresses Tom Brady's retirement, shares message of support: 'You leave behind a legacy'

Gisele Bündchen shared a message of support for husband Tom Brady on Tuesday as he officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

Bündchen, 41, posted her message on her social media accounts and shared an image of herself, Brady, 44, and their kids on the football field.

"When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football," she began. "But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!"

"We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss."

TOM BRADY'S EX BRIDGET MOYNAHAN SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HIS RETIREMENT FROM THE NFL: ‘YOU WILL DO GREAT THINGS’

News of Brady's retirement first hit the internet Saturday, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback confirming the news himself Tuesday.

"I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years," Bündchen continued. "I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The supermodel gave no hints to what is in the next chapter for Brady.

"I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life," she wrote. "Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!"

Brady has spent 22 seasons in the NFL and won seven Super Bowl rings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady released a lengthy statement on social media , ending days of speculation, explaining that this "difficult" decision to leave football after more than two decades of success came down to his ability to commit "100%" of himself to the game.

The star NFL quarterback, who played for the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots during his tenure, thanked his fans and coaches.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.