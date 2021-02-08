Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski’s significant others Gisele Bündchen, Camille Kostek spoof their ‘Bad Boys’ video

Move on over, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Gisele Bündchen and Camille Kostek are the new "Bad Boys for Life."

Following their NFC Championship victory in late January, Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars Brady and Gronk took to Instagram to celebrate their victory — showing off for the camera while rocking along to the famous P. Diddy track, "Bad Boy for Life."

Now, in a humorous recreation of the Tampa Bay stars' Instagram post, Bündchen, 40, and Kostek, 28, hit the field to celebrate their loved ones Super Bowl win -- husband Brady and boyfriend Gronkowski, respectively -- on Sunday in a similar fashion.

Sharing a 4-second clip on social media, Kostek posted a video of her and Bündchen smirking and dancing on the field while rocking to the 2001 hit single -- much akin to Brady and Gronk's original post.

In the video, both models are seen rocking bedazzled Buccaneers' gear.

The post, which was also shared on Kostek's TikTok, was a big hit among her 872,000 Instagram followers — being viewed over 1.2 million times and receiving over 204,000 likes.

"This is so iconic wow," one commenter wrote. "This is amazing! Go girls!" said another user.

"Well deserved love brady and gronk," another commenter wrote along with heart emojis, congratulating the models’ significant others on their big win.

Brady, 43, and Bundchen were introduced through a mutual friend in 2006. The power couple eventually got engaged and wed in 2009. The couple share two kids: son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8.

Brady was previously in a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, who he shares 13-year-old son Jake with.

Kostek, on the other hand, has reportedly been dating Gronkowski, 31, since 2015 after the two met at a Goodwill event two years prior.

Though Gronk has yet to pop the question, Kostek recently spoke on receiving an engagement ring and mentioned that she does "have one in mind" and that she is a "very simple, simple girl."