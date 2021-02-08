Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tom Brady's Super Bowl 2021 win celebrated by Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan

The Buccaneers quarterback shares kids with both women

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Gisele Bundchen is celebrating her husband Tom Brady’s big Super Bowl win on social media. 

The acclaimed quarterback led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a decisive victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday. The win marks Brady’s 7th time taking home the championship at the event, prompting praise from fans and his wife since 2009, Bundchen. 

The model, 40, who attended the game sporting a black "Go Bucs!" shirt, celebrated Brady’s big win immediately from a box seat at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. She took to her Instagram Stories where she dropped a video of the celebration happening with the quarterback’s three children, Benjamin, 11 and Vivan, 8, who he shares with Bundchen as well as 13-year-old Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Vivian shouts "we won!" in the video as the boys excitedly jump up and down wearing Bucs jerseys. 

Gisele Bundchen celebrated husband Tom Brady's Super Bowl win.

Gisele Bundchen celebrated husband Tom Brady's Super Bowl win. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Moynahan also couldn’t help but celebrate her ex’s big win, sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram shortly after the game ended.

"I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55," she captioned an image of Brady on the field at the big game. 

Brady previously led the New England Patriots as the franchise’s star quarterback before making his way to the Buccaneers this season along with fellow former Patriots star, Rob Gronkowski, who also helped propel the Bucs to victory. 

News of Brady leaving the Pats after 20 years came as a shock to NFL fans far and wide this past March.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds the Vince Lombardi trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds the Vince Lombardi trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

"Although my football journey will take play elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady wrote on Instagram at the time. "I have been privileged to have the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together."

The lengthy posted was captioned: "FOREVER A PATRIOT."

