'Girls' star Jemima Kirke reveals she was raped by her drug dealer

After Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Jemima Kirke took to social media to share her own story about being raped.

“I’m hugely grateful to this woman today #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord,” she wrote on Twitter along with a note sharing her survivor story.

“OK, f–k it. When I was 22 I was raped by my drug dealer,” the 33-year-old actress wrote. “After I kindly asked him to leave (I didn’t want to make him angry), I dragged myself to the hospital. After the various STD tests, the doctor said sympathetically, ‘You gotta start looking after yourself.’ I believed what he meant was, ‘This could have been prevented if you weren’t hanging out with a drug dealer.’ It would seem that the responsibility was on me and for this reason I didn’t tell anyone and I didn’t report it.”

Kirke says she was “ashamed” thinking the rape was because she had “very little self-worth” and “this was what happens to drug addicts.”

“My rape had nothing to do with my choices. Drug dealers don’t rape people any more than a family man does,” she wrote. “The rehab counselors didn’t correct that belief. My own mother didn’t correct it. F–k anyone who meant well but told me to look at this ‘as a sign’ that I needed help.”

The “Girls” star ended her note writing, “It is likely that my daughter will one day be sexually assaulted. I can’t prevent that. She can’t prevent that. But no matter what the circumstances, it won’t be her fault.”

After she posted, a Twitter user asked Kirke, “What exactly about this is brave?”

Kirke clapped back, “Who said I was being brave Sarah? I don’t think anyone is trying to be self-congratulatory here, Sarah. Being ‘brave’ really isn’t the point. For me, it’s an effort to be supportive and to lead the younger generation by example in hopes that they won’t accept rape as anything but a crime against them.”

On Thursday, multiple actresses revealed their own experiences with sexual assault and rape following the hearing, including Busy Philipps, who revealed she was raped at age 14, and Sarah Hyland, who opened up about an assault in high school.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.